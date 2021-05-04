South Africa: Makano Mosidi Appointed As PIC's Chief Technology Officer

4 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has announced the appointment of Makano Mosidi as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In a statement issued on Monday, the PIC said Makano's mandate will be to provide sound leadership in all aspects of the business' information and communications technology as well as leveraging technology to position the PIC as the leading asset manager.

Makano joins the PIC from Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Standard Bank.

"She is a seasoned and highly experienced CTO, having been in Executive roles for the past 24 years, with an overall ICT working experience of 31 years," the corporation said.

Her career spans across both private and public sectors, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in organisations including IBM, Accenture, Ernst and Young, the North West Provincial Government, the State Information Technology (SITA) SOC Ltd, New Dawn Technologies, EDS Enterprise Solutions, Relational Database Consulting (RDC), Dimension Data and Transnet SOC Ltd.

In the statement, PIC Chief Executive Abel Sithole, said: "The PIC is pleased with the appointment of Makano and trusts that her executive experience within the information technology environment will assist the PIC's efforts to exceedingly deliver on clients' mandates".

Makano's appointment was effective from 1 May 2021.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.