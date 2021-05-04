South Africa: Unsuitable Houses Allocated to People With Disabilities in Tongaat

4 May 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nokulunga Majola

The eThekwini Municipality's human settlements department is investigating complaints that homes given to older people or people with disabilities in Tongaat are unsuitable for them.

Sibongile Maphumulo is one of 16 beneficiaries meant to have moved to the newly built RDP units at Emona Sunhill Housing Development north of Durban. She had a stroke ten years ago which severely impaired her mobility. She needs a cane to balance. She is 74.

The houses are dotted in the veld alongside sugarcane fields. A long gravel path, unsuitable for wheelchairs leads from the road to Maphumulo's house. The houses are isolated and a person living in them would be very exposed to crime. Residents over 80 or with disabilities were prioritised for these houses. But they are simply unsuitable.

Maphumulo is currently living in a unit in a block of flats on the development. She has to sleep in the lounge area because she cannot walk upstairs where the bedrooms are located.

We spoke to five residents with similar complaints who could not move into the houses. All 16 homes are abandoned.

Ward 61 Councillor Dolly Munien said she is inundated with complaints from residents. "My biggest concern is that these houses are being vandalised because they have been vacant for some time. Copper pipes and electricity boxes have been stolen, windows and doors have been broken. In one of the houses, the ceiling is falling off. This is no place for the elderly and disable people to live. It is just not safe."

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the City was not aware of complaints about the houses but would investigate the matter.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.