South Africa: SAPS Despatch Experience Power Outage

4 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

There is a scheduled power outage in the Despatch area until 18:00 this evening, 04 May 2021, hence the police station's lines and emails are down. There is a generator that is in use however, there are only limited lines available.

The community is urged to be patient and tolerant of this temporary outage which is beyond our control. In cases of emergency, the number 082 410 7540 may be utilised alternatively or the 10111 centre may be contacted for emergency response services. Personnel are at the police station however, contact via landlines would not be possible.

The SAPS thanks the community for their understanding and hope that this problem would soon be sorted.

