South Africa: Mthatha Vehicle Recovered At Graaff-Reinet

Swift response by Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre unit members led to arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a white Toyota Hino truck allegedly stolen at Ngqeleni, near Mthatha, in April 2021.

Information was received about a stolen vehicle heading to direction of Graaff-Reinet.

Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre was activated and they began searching for the vehicle near Graaff-Reinet. They spotted the vehicle and stopped it on the N9 road near Graaff- Reinet on Sunday, 02 May 2021 at about 17.30

The driver and his passenger were charged for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and are due to appear before Graaff-Reinet Magistrate's Court soon.