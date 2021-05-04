South Africa: Mthatha Vehicle Recovered At Graaff-Reinet

4 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Swift response by Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre unit members led to arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a white Toyota Hino truck allegedly stolen at Ngqeleni, near Mthatha, in April 2021.

Information was received about a stolen vehicle heading to direction of Graaff-Reinet.

Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre was activated and they began searching for the vehicle near Graaff-Reinet. They spotted the vehicle and stopped it on the N9 road near Graaff- Reinet on Sunday, 02 May 2021 at about 17.30

The driver and his passenger were charged for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and are due to appear before Graaff-Reinet Magistrate's Court soon.

Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

