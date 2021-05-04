South Africa: The Allegations of Corruption Related to the 2017 Political Campaigns

4 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has noted several reports in the media relating to alleged corruption, intimidation, perjury and crimen injuria that were triggered by the cases reported by Mr Phadima Fukula.

The DPCI can confirm that it is investigating four cases that are related. The cases include a case reported in Gauteng purported to have been committed in the North West, and three cases reported in the Eastern Cape.

Although we do not normally state who the complainants are on any of our cases, however, in this instance this information has now become a public knowledge either because of the complainants themselves or media leaks.

Amongst these cases, is a case of perjury and crimen injuria that has been reported by the Premier of the Eastern Cape against Mr Phadima Fukula.

One of these cases has been opened by Mr Fukula while the other one is opened by the Hawks.

All four cases relating to these allegations are investigated jointly which will assist in arriving at the truth.

No one should jump into any conclusion. The lawyers who were involved in assisting in some of these cases knows better.

Those who have information that can support the investigation should contact the investigation team instead of making media statements that may influence other potential witnesses.

The Hawks is concerned about the incorrect information that is peddled into the media reports that contradict the statements under oath which are filed in the dockets.

The DPCI will provide full report in the near future to clarify the insinuations made.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.