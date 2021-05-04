South Africa: The Allegations of Corruption Related to the 2017 Political Campaigns

press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has noted several reports in the media relating to alleged corruption, intimidation, perjury and crimen injuria that were triggered by the cases reported by Mr Phadima Fukula.

The DPCI can confirm that it is investigating four cases that are related. The cases include a case reported in Gauteng purported to have been committed in the North West, and three cases reported in the Eastern Cape.

Although we do not normally state who the complainants are on any of our cases, however, in this instance this information has now become a public knowledge either because of the complainants themselves or media leaks.

Amongst these cases, is a case of perjury and crimen injuria that has been reported by the Premier of the Eastern Cape against Mr Phadima Fukula.

One of these cases has been opened by Mr Fukula while the other one is opened by the Hawks.

All four cases relating to these allegations are investigated jointly which will assist in arriving at the truth.

No one should jump into any conclusion. The lawyers who were involved in assisting in some of these cases knows better.

Those who have information that can support the investigation should contact the investigation team instead of making media statements that may influence other potential witnesses.

The Hawks is concerned about the incorrect information that is peddled into the media reports that contradict the statements under oath which are filed in the dockets.

The DPCI will provide full report in the near future to clarify the insinuations made.