South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Tax Evasion Respectively

3 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
Mpumalanga — Members of the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Mpumalanga have on Monday, 03 May 2021 arrested Lusuthu Abednigo Mabuza (40) the sole director of the company Mpelani Construction CC, for fraud, theft or alternatively contravening the provisions of the Tax Administration Act, Act 28 of 2011.

It is alleged that during December 2019, the accused received undue funds from the South African Revenue Service, which were paid into the company through misrepresentation and thereafter paid into his personal bank accounts. Prejudicing the Revenue Service total amount of R 422 355.00.The accused was released on R3000-00 and the case is postponed to 08 June 2021. The company was also charged.

On another matter it is also alleged that November 2019 the accused Clifford Ndlovu (47) the sole director of the company Majatshamile Trading CC, received undue funds from the South African Revenue Service, which were paid into the company through misrepresentation and thereafter paid into his personal bank accounts. Total amount of R987 856-60. The accused was release on R5000-00 bail and the case is postponed to 08 June 2021. The company was also charged.

During December 2019 Dennis Johannes Mabunda(38) the sole director of the company Denmgobi Ali Trade (Pty)Ltd, also received undue funds from the South African Revenue Service, which were paid into the company through misrepresentation and thereafter paid into his personal bank accounts. Total amount of R3 760 320-78. The accused was release on R3000-00 bail and the case is postponed to 08 June 2021. The company was also charged.

