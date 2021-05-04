South Africa: Trade and Industry Committee Commends Former DG On Outstanding Work

4 May 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry, notes the announcement by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Ebrahim Patel regarding the end of term of Mr Lionel October, director-general (DG) for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) and commends him for his outstanding work.

Committee Chairperson, Mr Duma Nkosi, said in all the committee engagements with Mr October, he has proveN to be "on top of his game, always available for the committee engagements, knowledgeable in his field, clearly dedicated to the public service."

Mr October left the DTIC at the end of last month as DG to take up a position as the head of the new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Unit at the Industrial Development Corporation from the start of this month. He will also act as an Advisor on Industrial Policy and related matters to the Ministry. Mr October has occupied the DG position from 1 May 2011 to 30 April 2021.

"The Committee would like to thank him for his cooperation and transparency during its parliamentary oversight processes. It wishes him well on his new endeavours as head of the new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Unit at the Industrial Development Corporation and Advisor on Industrial Policy and related matters to the Ministry," said Mr Nkosi.

