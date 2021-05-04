South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture Congratulates Akani Simbine, Thando Dlodlo, Gift Leotlela and Clarence Munyai On 4x100m Relay Win

3 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture congratulate Akani Simbine, Thando Dlodlo, Gift Leotlela and Clarence Munyai running in lane four for their close shave and edging win over Brazil during the 4 X 100M relay, clocking 38.71 seconds.

The SA relay team which was led by Akani Simbine and competing in the world Athletics Relay Championships in Poland went on to win the race which was so close as they went on to beat the South Americans to the line in just 0.01 seconds.

The win becomes a massive confidence booster as the team prepares and heads to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan that are due to commence later in the year.

This team win surely gives the county confidence that we are indeed ready and due to receive a medal at the upcoming Olympics summer games which was delayed by a year due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

Congratulations!!!

