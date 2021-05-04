South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer Awards Remote Pilot License, 5 May

4 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Tomorrow, Wednesday, 5 May 2021, the Western Cape Minister for Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, will award candidates who completed their Remote Pilot License with their "wings". The Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, will deliver the keynote address and participate in the drone demonstration.

Candidates were assisted by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture to successfully sit for the South African Civil Aviation Authority examination to obtain their Remote Pilot License (RPL).

Drone technology is increasingly optimizing agriculture operations, increasing crop production and monitoring crop growth.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony and flight demonstration by the new pilots. (There will be an opportunity for interviews and photos).

Date: Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Time: 09:00 - 10:00

Venuw: Percheron Hall (located on the Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute, Muldersvlei Rd, Elsenburg, Stellenbosch).

Seating is limited, and registration is mandatory to ensure Covid-19 compliance. Please RSVP by sending your name, media publication and contact information to Daniel Johnson by emailing daniel.johnson@westerncape.gov.za as soon as possible.

