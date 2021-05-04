Zimbabwe: Team Work Key in Vaccination Drive

editorial

The enthusiastic and growing support of the private sector for the national vaccination programme is both welcome and necessary as we accelerate the rates of vaccination on the long haul to herd immunity.

By Sunday we had reached just over 430 000 people who had received their first jab, with just over 94 000 now fully immunised, so progress is being made fairly fast.

Second jab numbers will now be accelerating to reflect the big jump in vaccination rates early last month since there is a four week wait between jabs. In recent weeks we have been taking around nine or 10 days to add an extra 100 000 first jabs to our totals, a good rate, but one that needs to be more than doubled if we are to achieve our revised target of 10 million Zimbabweans vaccinated by the end of this year, the minimum number that medical experts now reckon could provide herd immunity.

That figure is an educated estimate based on best information to date, but as the World Health Organisation has pointed out, no one knows the actual percentage yet since no country has achieved herd immunity or come even close.

Herd immunity means that someone who is not immune, either because they cannot take a vaccine or because a vaccine has not fully immunised them, is likely to meet an infected person.

The percentage varies according to the disease. For a highly infectious disease like measles it is 95 percent, which is why Zimbabwe vaccinates every child several times. For polio it is a lot lower, around 80 percent, so you still vaccinate all children, but are less worried about the odd vaccination that does not take.

Experience of past flu outbreaks in countries where there has been wide-scale vaccination suggests that the infection spiral for these sort of illnesses can be broken with lower vaccination rates, which is no doubt one of the factors for the present estimate that 60 percent vaccination could well be an acceptable figure.

But mass vaccination is the way to move. The worst influenza epidemic in history, the 1918-1919 outbreak, usually misnamed Spanish Flu because neutral Spain was the only country initially publishing statistics in the middle of a world war, did die out when around a third of the world's population had contracted the virus and recovered, and that was enough to achieve herd immunity in a world where there was far less contact and travel than today.

But something like 50 million people, and perhaps a lot more, had to die before that natural herd immunity resulted, and the world population was less than a third of today's.

We learn, which is why when Covid-19 did break out a lot of control measures were strongly recommended and were followed, with varying degrees of enforcement, in most countries.

Zimbabwe started earlier and enforced better than most, which is why we managed to keep our infection rates under a degree of control, but we have still lost more than 1 500 people.

These control measures were designed to control the infection, since no one expected them to eliminate the virus, while one of the major pharmacological efforts in history worked on vaccines, the only way of getting that desired herd immunity without filling every cemetery.

The entry of the private sector as active and practical supporters of the vaccination drive is the latest in what has become a hallmark of the Second Republic when Zimbabwe needs a major national effort, with people uniting, but under Government leadership to solve a problem together.

We saw this first with Cyclone Idai, the worst cyclone to hit Southern Africa in decades. Government had to take the lead in the rescue and recovery effort, and has provided the majority of the resources. But everyone else chipped in where they could and that united effort meant that recovery was faster.

When Covid-19 emerged, again there was a major united national effort. The whole medical infrastructure needed a rapid upgrade, and a combination of extra Government budget, donations and other help, in the Government co-ordinated response, quickly brought the system up to the minimum required level.

And some of the results of that effort are long lasting.

It is difficult to remember, but just over a year ago all sanitiser, for example, was an expensive imported luxury consumer product.

It is now sold by the drum and made from local raw materials. Masks, another basic, were imported and pricey, with some demanding foreign currency from buyers. We make all our own. The national effort showed that Zimbabweans did not see themselves at the mercy of forces beyond our control.

Now we are seeing the same with vaccination. Government has to be in control, and has set the policies. Procurement and distribution is a Government responsibility, as is the setting of priorities, that is the order various groups are called in for their jabs. And no one can be asked to pay for their vaccination.

These make sense and are the same policies in many countries. Government procurement means that the vaccines bought are safe and effective and are properly stored on arrival. But in any case there is the practical aspect that vaccines are at present rationed, and it needs Government to Government contact for us to get our share.

But when we present an efficient and fair vaccination programme that is working, then those efforts will produce results. People like to support "goers".

Secondly, there is a general feeling globally that vaccinations should start with those who need them most and work, fairly, down the population. Money should not get you higher in the queue and no one should be excluded because they are poor.

But on the other hand a united national effort will speed up the programme, and the private sector initiative does just that.

The main business organisations have established a common trust fund to help speed up procurement and are using one of the two largest medical societies, the one they themselves set up 75 years ago, to provide a lot of extra vaccination points. As the programme moves into factories and businesses, that effort will also be useful to overcome reluctance. This is one aspect of the highly successful vaccination programme in Victoria Falls that deserves consideration.

When tourism workers were called in, it was a big help to overcome misinformation when the entire staff of a hotel, from general manager to junior kitchen hand, lined up together to get their shots.

And it will be the same as factory workers and others are called in. The private sector funding effort carefully does not establish any favours, but there is that practical point that the quicker the entire national effort progresses, the sooner your factory reaches the front of the queue.

And in any case it is starting to become the norm that we do things together and solve our problems together, something that has helped us control Covid-19, something that will make us beat Covid-19, and something that will help us solve all the other many problems and goals we face together as a nation. Cyclones, pandemics and the like are not desired.

But when we sort them out together we create that unity that can then be applied to everything else, because we know unity works.