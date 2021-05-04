Zimbabwe: Dembare Sign Rookie 'Keeper

Dynamos have signed former Bidvest Wits youth goalkeeper, Wellington Mangena, in a bid to beef up their squad, ahead of the scheduled kick-off of the Premier Soccer League.

Mangena signed a two-year contract with the Glamour Boys.

DeMbare spokesperson, Yvonne Mangunda, confirmed the development yesterday.

The 23-year-old is likely to be understudy to Taimon Mvula, who was the only goalkeeper left in the ranks, following the departure of Simba Chinani and veteran Munyaradzi Diya.

Dynamos are looking to sign another goalkeeper to provide cover.

Mangena's handlers at TKT Sports Agency said the move was good for the youthful goalkeeper.

"Dynamos are the biggest club in Zimbabwe and almost every local player dreams of playing for this team.

"So, we are excited for Wellington, he is a young goalkeeper with age on his side.

"We believe in his talent and playing for Dynamos is a good break for him.

"Dynamos provide opportunities for players.

"This is the club that has catapulted players like Washington Arubi, George Chigova and Tatenda Mkuruva to stardom.

"So it's up to him now to show what he is made of," said Trust Nyambia of TKT sports Agency.

Mangena started his professional career as a teenager, when he turned out for ZIFA Central Region Division One side, Ivan Hoe, between 2015 and 2017.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He made 30 appearances for the club and kept 18 clean sheets.

The Kwekwe-born goalkeeper then moved to South Africa, where he played for lower division side, All Stars FC.

In 2018, he was signed by former South Africa Premiership champions, Bidvest Wits' development side.

He clocked 30 games for the side and managed 19 clean sheets.

Mangena returned from South Africa recently.

He briefly trained with Highlanders before moving to join their biggest rivals.

DeMbare have been busy beefing up their squad and have announced new signings like Shadreck Nyahwa, Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali and Luke Musikiri.

They have also acquired midfielder Juan Mutudza, Barnabas Mushunje, Tinotenda Chiunye, Stephen Appiah, King Nadolo Albert Eonde, Lennox Mutsetse, Tanaka Chidhobha, Sylvester Appiah, Byron Madzokere and David Temwanjira.