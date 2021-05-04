South Africa: Osizweni Drug Dealer Appears in Court

4 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 41-year-old man is expected to appear before the Madadeni Magistrates Court this morning for dealing in drugs.

His court appearance follows an operation that was conducted on 2 May 2021 by Osizweni police officers. The team acted on information regarding a suspect that was in possession of drugs and they proceeded to B Section in Osizweni. A search was conducted at the suspect's residential premises.

Upon searching the house, police recovered 7740 mandrax tablets. The total value of the recovered drugs is R350 000-00. The suspect was placed under arrest and was charged for dealing in drugs.

Read the original article on SAPS.

