Gambia Records One New Covid-19 Death, 3 New Cases

4 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has on Monday 3rd May 2020 registered one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-five.

The decedent, a 79 years old man, was a known hypertensive, who was briefly admitted to one of COVID-19 treatment centres.

On the same day, three new cases were registered taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand, nine hundred and one.

67% of these people tested for reasons of travelling. The median age of the new cases is 61.

This is the 305th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has three hundred and seven active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of two hundred and thirty-two new laboratory tests results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said three new samples tested positive, representing a 1.3% positivity test rate.

Director Njai said three COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 59 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

He said one COVID-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy.

