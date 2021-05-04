Gambia: Three Men Carrying Suspected Cannabis in Red Mercedes Benz Charged With Trafficking

Three men who were arrested for carrying suspected cannabis in a red Mercedes Benz have been charged with trafficking, DLEAG spokesperson said on Monday.

Ousman Saidybah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Drug Law Enforcement Agency Gambia (DLEAG) said: "We can confirm receiving three suspects nabbed by personnel of the VIP platoon of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) at a VCP on the Sukuta Jabang Highway."

He said the suspects are still in custody. He said bail has been opened for them, but the suspects couldn't fitful the bail conditions.

Saidy said the suspects are (name withheld by Foroyaa) all residents of Brufut.

The quantity of drug found in the said Benz is 5 bundles of suspected cannabis.

Saidybah further explained that the suspects were immediately arrested on the spot by state security agents at Sukuta-Jabang Highway. He added that the arrest was effected on 28th April 2021, at 2:00hrs am.

"The said suspected cannabis were wrapped in brown papers, concealed in a white bag and hidden at the boot of the red Mercedes Benz with the registration number (withheld by Foroyaa)," he said.