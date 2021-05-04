Zimbabwe: Mbare Musika Filthy. . .Deserves City Attention

Mbare should be given the attention it deserves in terms of service delivery, as it is being neglected, with uncollected garbage exposing both traders and patrons to a serious health time bomb, a Government official said.

Launching the Accelerated Refuse Collection Programme for Harare City today, Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marian Chombo said council should seriously prioritise the city's biggest vegetable market in Mbare.

"I am here to assess the refuse collection programme in Harare, especially at Mbare Musika," she said. "It's a crucial meeting point where people from all walks of life converge, mostly those from the rural areas who come to sell their produce and the consumers.

"There has not been collection of refuse for a very long time, but this exercise should be done daily."

Mbare is Harare's oldest township and is highly populated.

It is also home to Zimbabwe's biggest bus terminus, Mbare Musika, and also houses Harare's biggest vegetable market.