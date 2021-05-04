South Africa: Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Welcomes Arrest of Seven Suspects Following the Torching of Trucks On the N3 Highway in Ekurhuleni

press release

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has welcomed the arrest of six people who are suspected of being behind the torching of trucks on the N3 highway that happened on Monday, 03 May 2021. The first suspect was arrested shortly after the incident while the other five suspects were rounded up a few hours later.

Soon after the matter was reported to the police, a search operation was launched for suspects which resulted in the arrest of six men in Leondale, Alberton.

It is alleged that at approximately 05h15 on Monday, a truck was petrol bombed on the N3 highway near Leondale by a group of unknown people. The driver managed to escape from the burning truck unharmed.

The same group of suspects are reported to have attacked two other trucks but allegedly only took the keys and left the trucks in the middle of the road. Police responded and arrested one suspect on the scene while others fled on foot. Later that same morning police continued with the search operation and arrested five more suspects in Leondale.

The six suspects aged between 29 and 41 are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 on charges of malicious damage to property, attempted hijacking, and interfering with essential infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a search is underway for suspects following the petrol-bombing of two trucks on Saturday evening, 01 May 2021 on the R59 highway in Alberton, where the drivers escaped unharmed. Information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators may be provided anonymously to the SAPS by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone.

"This success comes as a result of a swift and decisive action by police and should send a stern message to criminals that police will come after them. Such acts of lawlessness will not be left unpunished. "We will ensure that the perpetrators are caught and get to face the full might of the law," remarked Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, urging the arresting and investigating teams to ensure sufficient evidence is collected towards building a case that can stand in court.