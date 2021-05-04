Zimbabwe: Fidelity Printers Appeals Ruling

4 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

Fidelity Printers and Refiners, a gold buying subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe - has approached the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the recent High Court decision to endorse the forfeiture of its Kwekwe gold mining claim over non-payment of statutory fees.

The gold buying company had its application for confirmation of an interim relief granted to it in February to repossess the claim forfeited to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development last year, thrown out for lack of merit.

Aggrieved with the High Court decision, Fidelity on Monday took up the matter to the Supreme Court on appeal. The noting of the appeal has an effect of suspending the latest High Court order.

Fidelity, which had sold the gold mining claim to ex-Herald editor Caesar Zvayi, had listed the Minister of Mines, the provincial mining director for Midlands and new beneficiary Mr Jona Nyevera, as respondents.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

