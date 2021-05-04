Nigeria: Documentation Delaying Release of £4.2 Million Ibori Loot - Malami

4 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kunle Olasanmi

Abuja — is a The Attorney-General of the Federation, Malam Abubakar Malami (SAN), has assured that the £4.2m seized from a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, and his associates from United Kingdom will soon be handed over to the federal government.

The minister attributed the de- lay in the return of the money to Nigeria to issues around bank documentations.

He the government had expected the money to be handed over wit in two weeks but was impossible because of bank documentations.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the minister, Dr Umar Gwandu, disclosed this in a statement titled 'Ibori loot expected soon

Malami, had on March 9, 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK on the re- turn of the Ibori loot.

Despite the delay in the return however, the minister assured Nigerians that the government is worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the Ibori loot and other looted Nigerian assets kept outside the country's territorial boundaries.

"Documentations with the banks in different countries of- ten take longer than anticipated."

Read the original article on Leadership.

