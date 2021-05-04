Nigeria: Sports Federations - Minister Inaugurates Caretaker Committees Today

4 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, will today inaugurate the caretaker committees of the 30 Sports Federations.

The event which will be done virtually and physically will originate from the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

While some members will be physically present, others would be inaugurated virtually.

The minister is expected to spell out the period of their tenure, mandate and timeline to deliver on the assignment.

The minister announced the Caretaker Committees for the Boards last Friday following the expiration of their tenure. While most of the Olympics-bound sports retained their leadership as chairmen, some fresh names were injected into few to lead Nigeria's hunt for Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Athletics Federation Committee would not be inaugurated, rather elections will be conducted after the outcome of the mediation team of the African and World Athletics bodies which came on a fact finding mission to Nigeria.

Elections would take place into the various Federations in September 2021 when hopefully most Nigerians would have received their vaccination.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.