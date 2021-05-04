Nigeria: Sports Federations - Minister Inaugurates Caretaker Committees Today

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, will today inaugurate the caretaker committees of the 30 Sports Federations.

The event which will be done virtually and physically will originate from the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

While some members will be physically present, others would be inaugurated virtually.

The minister is expected to spell out the period of their tenure, mandate and timeline to deliver on the assignment.

The minister announced the Caretaker Committees for the Boards last Friday following the expiration of their tenure. While most of the Olympics-bound sports retained their leadership as chairmen, some fresh names were injected into few to lead Nigeria's hunt for Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Athletics Federation Committee would not be inaugurated, rather elections will be conducted after the outcome of the mediation team of the African and World Athletics bodies which came on a fact finding mission to Nigeria.

Elections would take place into the various Federations in September 2021 when hopefully most Nigerians would have received their vaccination.