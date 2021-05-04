Zimbabwe: Mr Pace Challenge Set for Sunday

MR Pace Athletics Club is set to hold its first track and field competition at the National Sports Stadium B Arena on Sunday.

The Chitungwiza-based club is popular for its cross-country events and some years back they used to stage the Mr Pace Marathon.

However, they are spreading their wings to other areas, and on Sunday they will hold their first track and field meet, Mr Pace Challenge.

Events on offer include 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1mile, 3 000m, 5 000m, 4x400m relay, javelin, shot put, discus, high jump, long jump and triple jump.

It is also their first event of the year after their cross country meet that was scheduled for early in the year was cancelled.

Mr Pace Athletics Club chairperson Collen Makaza said they are excited to be venturing into other areas of the sport.

"This is open to everyone in Zimbabwe. We are going to use it as a selection event to select the team for Harare that will compete at the inter-provincials.

"We were supposed to host this competition last year but we could not because of Covid-19.

"Instead of specialising on long distances only, we decided to host a track and field competition as well. We want to take athletics to the people. That's our main goal.

"At the club we have also introduced track and field events, and we have engaged a coach to assist us on that side," said Makaza.

Depending on the success of their inaugural Mr Pace Challenge, Makaza said they would want to organise more competitions.

The number will be limited as per the Covid-19 regulations and no spectators are allowed.

With the competition serving as a selection platform for Harare's provincial team for the inter-provincials, Makaza, who is also the coaches coordinator said they are looking at athletes that have been consistent so far.

"We are looking at athletes who have been consistent, those that are maintaining their times. So it's not like we are picking the names, but we are looking at people who have been competing," said Makaza.

Some of the athletes expected to compete on Sunday include Anna Bungu, Winfred Mutiro, Abel Chibanda and Nyasha Mutsetse.

Registration for the competition is $300 for seniors and $200 for juniors.