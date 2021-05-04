South Africa: Three Illegal Firearms Confiscated, Suspect Nabbed

press release

Police efforts to eradicate proliferation of illegal weapons were given a boost when three illegal firearms were recovered and one male suspect aged 34 was arrested yesterday, 03 May 2021 at Ngqeleni.

Police were informed about a male suspect in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition at Ngqeleni. An integrated search and seizure operation was conducted following information of illegal firearms, ammunition and a drug post at Lujecweni, Ngqeleni.

Upon conducting a search, two shot guns were discovered on the premises and confiscated. The firearms belonged to deceased owners and an enquiry was open.

In a separate incident, a male suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and for possession of illegal firearm and ammunition. When he noticed the police, he escaped and fled to his homestead.

Police conducted a search in the presence of his wife where drugs and cash were discovered. The man later came back and was arrested immediately.

Police confiscated 34 small tik sachets, six medium tik sachets, 23 boss mandrax tablets and undisclosed amount of cash.

All firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish possible linkage to other crimes.

The 44-year-old suspect is expected to appear at Ngqeleni Magistrate's Court soon.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga warned members of the public against keeping of illegal firearms as police covet operations are leaving no stone unturned in search of these illegal weapons.