Zimbabwe: Ruwa School Loses U.S.$30,000 to Robbers

4 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Five unidentified robbers stormed Thorncroft Primary School in Ruwa, blasted a safe and went away with US$30 000 cash.

The robbers who were armed with pistols first captured the security guard manning the premises before stealing the cash, including a Samsung TV and a Nokia Cellphone.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On May 1 2021, five unidentified men stormed a School in Ruwa and captured the guard before they blasted a safe and stole over US$30 000, Nokia cellphone, HP laptop and a Samsung TV.

"The ZRP reiterates that members of the public must not keep large sums of money in homes or business premises without corresponding security measures. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station or call Complaints Desk on 0242 703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197."

