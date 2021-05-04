Zimbabwe: 21,000 Girls Receive Sanitary Ware

4 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

At least 21 400 school girls from Mashonaland West province have so far received sanitary ware and soap tablets from Government through the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry.

Government has also availed over $15, 8 million to the province towards the second batch procurement and distribution of more sanitary ware.

Confirming this today, provincial education director, Mr Gabriel Mhumha said other procurements will be done once funds are availed.

"As Mashonaland West province, we purchased and distributed our first batch of sanitary ware to both primary and secondary rural schools as well as laundry soap to secondary learners.

"Each district received 1 860 packs of disposable pads distributed to 1 860 learners each receiving one pack of 10 units pads," said Mr Mhumha.

For the rural secondary schools, Mr Mhumha said, procurement of 13 020 reusable pads has been made benefitting 8 442 learners.

The girls received five reusable pads each and a tablet of washing soap.

On the 2020 Programme- Based Budget, the ministry has been allocated funding for the provision of sanitary ware to the most vulnerable female pupils at primary and secondary school levels.

Beneficiaries include girls who have reached puberty, from grade 4 to grade 7, and all female pupils from form 1 to 6 in all the rural secondary schools.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.