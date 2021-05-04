Zimbabwe: 21,000 Girls Receive Sanitary Ware

At least 21 400 school girls from Mashonaland West province have so far received sanitary ware and soap tablets from Government through the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry.

Government has also availed over $15, 8 million to the province towards the second batch procurement and distribution of more sanitary ware.

Confirming this today, provincial education director, Mr Gabriel Mhumha said other procurements will be done once funds are availed.

"As Mashonaland West province, we purchased and distributed our first batch of sanitary ware to both primary and secondary rural schools as well as laundry soap to secondary learners.

"Each district received 1 860 packs of disposable pads distributed to 1 860 learners each receiving one pack of 10 units pads," said Mr Mhumha.

For the rural secondary schools, Mr Mhumha said, procurement of 13 020 reusable pads has been made benefitting 8 442 learners.

The girls received five reusable pads each and a tablet of washing soap.

On the 2020 Programme- Based Budget, the ministry has been allocated funding for the provision of sanitary ware to the most vulnerable female pupils at primary and secondary school levels.

Beneficiaries include girls who have reached puberty, from grade 4 to grade 7, and all female pupils from form 1 to 6 in all the rural secondary schools.