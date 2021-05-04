Liberia: Education Minister Calls for Precautionary Measure After School Shooting

Monrovia — The Minister of Education, D. Ansu Sonii, has stressed the need for precautionary measures by revisiting the students handbook aimed at inculcating the issue of inspection of school-going kids across the country.

Minister Sonii made the assertion in relation to the ED- Cyber Christian School of Excellence shooting incident that led to the death of a 14-year-old, Precious Ireland, on her school campus in Congo Town.

Speaking recently at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affair and Tourism (MICAT) regular press briefing in Monrovia, Sonii cited that the ED-Cyber Christian school situation has made the Ministry of Education consider the decision of giving learning institutions the authority to inspect students and even parents who normally drive their children to school as a means of ensuring that school-going kids are protected from harm's way.

According to Min. Sonii, teachers who are in the classroom will also be given the responsibility to do a quick, impromptu inspection of students' bags in a way that will not create problems.

At the same time, the Education Ministry boss disclosed that the Ministry has provided one week of psycho-social counseling to students of the ED-Cyber Christian School of Excellence in consultation with the Ministry of Justice (MOJ).

He added that the School has resumed its regular academic activities while the body of the late Precious Ireland will be laid to rest on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Education Minister said the Government through the Ministry has embarked on the construction of three modern high schools in three counties, including Margibi, Bong and Nimba as a means of addressing the issue of crowdedness at institutions in those areas.

Sonii revealed that the project is being implemented under the Secondary Education (IRISE) project sponsored by the World Bank, noting that the Ministry will provide over 3,000 scholarships to encourage female students attend school.

He further disclosed that the ministry has identified 156 public institutions to be renovated, including institutions under the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) supervision.

Sonii added that MOE has secured 30,000 chairs from the supplementary budget that was approved to distribute to schools.

The MOE boss used the occasion to appeal to school authorities and parents to take ownership and protect the facilities that the Government is about to provide.