Liberia Maritime Authority Names Ex-U.S. Congressman Royce Policy Advisor

Monrovia — The Liberia Maritime Authority has disclosed that it has succeeded in obtaining the service of American Congressman; Ed Royce to serve in the capacity of Policy Advisor on Liberia's maritime program.

"The Liberia Maritime authority is proud to have engaged former US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Rep. Ed Royce, in order to have him serve as a policy advisor on the Liberian program," a statement from the Liberia Maritime Authority said Monday.

The release added that Chairman Royce is a well-respected consensus builder who has helped foster bipartisan relationships in the US Congress.

Accordingly, Ed Royce has authored some of the most critical US foreign policy legislations of the past 20 years, and has a unique track record for developing US policy efforts supporting political and economic development in Africa and Liberia in particular.

"Chairman Royce is currently a Policy Director with the venerable Washington DC government relations firm, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck," the communication noted.

The Liberia Maritime Commissioner assured the public that former Congressman and his colleagues at Brownstein Hyatt will be of great assistance to Liberia in helping foment strong ties with US policymakers.

According to the dispatch, thousands of Liberian-flag vessels trade in US ports, and the Liberian Registry is utilized by many of the largest US ship owners and financing banks.

It indicated that it is critical that the governments of Liberia and the United States collaboratively ensure the continuity and esteemed standing of the Liberian Registry.

The communication cited that it is a proud institution that has constantly served to bind the Liberia-US relations due to their shared interest.

"Chairman Royce will be particularly instrumental in enhancing the image of Liberia's maritime program in the halls of the US Congress and the Executive branch, and help ensure that the Biden Administration has an appreciation for Liberia's maritime significance," the statement assured.

At a virtual conference, Maritime Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe said "Chairman Royce has remained a true friend of Liberia over the years and we are excited to have him as part of our team."

For his part, Chairman Royce extolled the historic relations between Liberia and the United States and promised to apply policy-related engagements in the interest of Liberia and its Maritime program".