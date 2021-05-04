South Africa: Elsies River Missing Person - Linda Soboyce

press release

Bishop Lavis FCS are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing teenager, Linda Soboyce, 15 year old girl from Elsies River. Linda was last seen on 28 April 2021 about 16:30 when she left to a party in Valhalla Park, she never returned home.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing white vest, black jacket, blue jean and red and silver takkies. She is slender built, brown eyes and has short hair.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate the whereabouts of Linda is requested to contact the investigating officer, Constable Carelse on 071 993 4405 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.