South Africa: Elsies River Missing Person - Linda Soboyce

4 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Bishop Lavis FCS are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing teenager, Linda Soboyce, 15 year old girl from Elsies River. Linda was last seen on 28 April 2021 about 16:30 when she left to a party in Valhalla Park, she never returned home.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing white vest, black jacket, blue jean and red and silver takkies. She is slender built, brown eyes and has short hair.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate the whereabouts of Linda is requested to contact the investigating officer, Constable Carelse on 071 993 4405 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Anticipation as Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.