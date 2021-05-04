Ethiopian Naval Force Unveils New Logo, Uniform

4 May 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Naval Force has unveiled today its new logo, shoulder strap and uniform in a ceremony held at the Defense Engineering College in the town of Bishoftu.

Army Chief of Staff, General Birhanu Jula, Naval Force Commander, Admiral Kindu Gezu and military attachés of other countries presided over the occasion.

The logo is available in red, white and yellow where the red symbolizes sacrifice and readiness, the white represents peace, knowledge, sweat and identity, and the yellow signifies hope for the nation and its people.

The unveiled logo is an anchor, which is an international symbol of the Navy, and a bunch of olives that reveals its resolute capacity.

Ethiopia's Naval Force disbanded after the country lost its access to the Red Sea almost three decades before following the secession of the then-province of Eritrea.

Now the nation is striving to reconstruct its naval force as part of military reforms.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.