Liberia: Executive Mansion Wall Falls

Monrovia — Part of the gigantic wall of the Executive Mansion facing the old Budget Bureau has fallen as a result of heavy rainfall this morning.

There was no casualty. However, agents of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) rushed to the scene to avoid intruders into the abandoned home of the Liberian presidency.

The falling of the wall comes a day after an assessment was done at the Executive Mansion by the Minister of State and Nathaniel McGill and Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe.

Presidential Aide Sekou Kalasco Damaro posted on his Facebook page on Monday: "Today, the Minister of States for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill and the Acting Senate Chair on Public Works, Hon. Senator Edwin M. Snowe Jr. did an inspection and assessment tour and we were assured and can therefore safely say to you that before the July 26 celebration, few floors will be ready for usage while the rest will still be undergoing renovation and the project will be completed early 2022.