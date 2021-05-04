Liberia: Executive Mansion Wall Falls

4 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Part of the gigantic wall of the Executive Mansion facing the old Budget Bureau has fallen as a result of heavy rainfall this morning.

There was no casualty. However, agents of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) rushed to the scene to avoid intruders into the abandoned home of the Liberian presidency.

The falling of the wall comes a day after an assessment was done at the Executive Mansion by the Minister of State and Nathaniel McGill and Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe.

Presidential Aide Sekou Kalasco Damaro posted on his Facebook page on Monday: "Today, the Minister of States for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill and the Acting Senate Chair on Public Works, Hon. Senator Edwin M. Snowe Jr. did an inspection and assessment tour and we were assured and can therefore safely say to you that before the July 26 celebration, few floors will be ready for usage while the rest will still be undergoing renovation and the project will be completed early 2022.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Anticipation as Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.