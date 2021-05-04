Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Departed to Sudan

4 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

President Isaias Afwerki in the morning hours of today, 4 May, departed to the Sudan for a two day working visit.

Upon arrival at the Khartoum International Airport, President Isaias and his delegation were accorded warm welcome by the President of the Sudan's Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fatah al Burhan, Foreign Minister al Sadiq al Mahdi and other Sudanese officials and dignitaries as well as Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrean Ambassador in Sudan.

During his stay in the Sudan, President Isaias will discuss with Sudanese officials on strengthening bilateral relations and regional issues of interest to the two countries.

The Presidential delegation included Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.

