Mozambique: Terrorists Attack in Macomia District

Maputo — Terrorists attacked on Friday the administrative post of Chai and Pangane locality, both in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

Nobody was killed in the attack against Chai, but at least four people are known to have been kidnapped.

Sources in Macomia town and in the provincial capital, Pemba, said the consequences of the attack would have been more serious had it not been for the prompt reaction of the local militia, who confronted the bandits.

In Pangane, the raiders killed and beheaded five people, and kidnapped an unspecified number of others. Survivors who fled towards Macomia town said that the beheadings were carried out as public executions in full view of the other villagers.

On Sunday, two people suspected of belonging to the terrorist group were seized and taken to the police in Macomia, after their movements aroused suspicion.