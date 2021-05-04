Mozambique: Terrorists Attack in Macomia District

Roberto Paquete/Deutsche Welle
Mozambican troops have been battling militants in Cabo Delgado since 2017.
4 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Terrorists attacked on Friday the administrative post of Chai and Pangane locality, both in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

Nobody was killed in the attack against Chai, but at least four people are known to have been kidnapped.

Sources in Macomia town and in the provincial capital, Pemba, said the consequences of the attack would have been more serious had it not been for the prompt reaction of the local militia, who confronted the bandits.

In Pangane, the raiders killed and beheaded five people, and kidnapped an unspecified number of others. Survivors who fled towards Macomia town said that the beheadings were carried out as public executions in full view of the other villagers.

On Sunday, two people suspected of belonging to the terrorist group were seized and taken to the police in Macomia, after their movements aroused suspicion.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.