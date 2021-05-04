Zimbabwe: Premiership New Boys Ready for League Restart

AS Premier Soccer League angle for league restart on May 15, the league's new boys are making good of their preparations with some of them set to unveil their 2021 squads this week.

Whawha and Tenax believe they are on the right path during their pre-season training.

Although the league sponsors, who are likely to be Delta Corporation, are yet to unveil their package for both the season-opening tournament and the main league, clubs are fighting to do well in both competitions.

The main league programme will begin on July 19.

Whawha coach Luke "Jukulile" Petros says they are geared up for life in the top-flight.

"Our preparations are going on very well. We are yet to finalise on one or two players but we have the bulk of our squad which we hope to announce before the weekend.

By the time the season starts, we will be ready. It is a good opportunity for us to start with a tournament, as we settle in the new league. This will boost the confidence of our players, and if we play well, we would be very confident of doing well in the league as well," said Jukulile.

Tenax technical manager Lloyd Chinawa believes they have assembled a good side.

"We are set to unveil our players and playing kits for this season this week. I believe we have assembled a decent squad that can play and win against any local team. We have retained the likes of Panashe Mutasa and also signed former Mushowani defender Carlos Musimwa and Tatenda Vareta from Yadah," said Chinawa.