South Africa: Plessislaer Deployments Net a Dagga Dealer

4 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers deployed in Plessislaer and surrounding areas are still continuing with their operations in earnest. They are making sure that they squeeze the crime in the Imbali and surrounding areas following the recent upsurge in crime. We are also appealing to community members to make sure that they work hand-in-hand with the police and provide valuable information that will assist to apprehend criminals in the area.

Yesterday at 17:50, the Task Team acted on information regarding a man that was dealing in dagga in Dambuza. They proceeded to the said home and after searching the house, police discovered several bags of dagga. The dagga was seized and weighed 39.150 kg. The estimated street value of the recovered dagga is R300 000-00. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of dagga. He is appearing in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court today.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Anticipation as Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.