South Africa: Plessislaer Deployments Net a Dagga Dealer

press release

Police officers deployed in Plessislaer and surrounding areas are still continuing with their operations in earnest. They are making sure that they squeeze the crime in the Imbali and surrounding areas following the recent upsurge in crime. We are also appealing to community members to make sure that they work hand-in-hand with the police and provide valuable information that will assist to apprehend criminals in the area.

Yesterday at 17:50, the Task Team acted on information regarding a man that was dealing in dagga in Dambuza. They proceeded to the said home and after searching the house, police discovered several bags of dagga. The dagga was seized and weighed 39.150 kg. The estimated street value of the recovered dagga is R300 000-00. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of dagga. He is appearing in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court today.