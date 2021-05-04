South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for a Missing Women Aged 27

4 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Giyani under Mopani District have launched a search operation for a 27-year-old missing woman, Thembhi Minisi from Ngove Village.

She allegedly went missing on 09 April 2021 after she left home without informing anyone where she was going. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

A search operation was conducted by the police at relatives and friend without success.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Maswanganyi on 082 565 6491 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or nearest Police station or My SAPS App.

Police search operation and investigation are still continuing.

Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

