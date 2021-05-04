Nigeria: What Data Says About Herder-Farmer Violence in Nigeria

3 May 2021
International Crisis Group

In this video, Crisis Group Future of Conflict Fellow Ulrich Eberle discusses the importance of data in understanding climate change and conflict. Africa is especially vulnerable to climate change, as millions are already experiencing record heat, extreme precipitation and rising sea levels. Increasingly, the security implications of changing weather patterns are visible in deadly land resource disputes between farmers and herders across the continent - including in the continent's most populous country, Nigeria.

Crisis Group's Nigeria Senior Adviser, Nnamdi Obasi, explains the Nigerian government's actions to address the issue. In 2019, Nigerian authorities launched a ten-year National Livestock Transformation Plan to curtail the movement of cattle, boost livestock production and quell the country's lethal herder-farmer conflict.

The new Plan represents Nigeria's most comprehensive strategy yet to encourage pastoralists to switch to ranching and other sedentary livestock production systems. Modernising the livestock sector is key to resolving the herder-farmer conflict, which threatens Nigeria's political stability and food security.

View the interactive publication here.

CRISISGROUP

Read the original on the Crisis Group website.

Copyright © 2021 International Crisis Group. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

