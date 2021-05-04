Zimbabwe: Police Warn Passion Java to Observe Covid-19 Regulations During His 'Meet and Greet' Tours

POLICE have issued a stern warning to public figures to observe Covid-19 guidelines following self-proclaimed Prophet Passion Java's 'meet and greet tour' in several towns where coronavirus restrictions were ignored.

This comes after videos circulated on social media showing hundreds of Java's fans in towns along the Harare-Bulawayo highway mobbing around his vehicle.

In what appeared like a meet and greet tour, Java made pit stops in Chegutu, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Gweru and finally Bulawayo.

However, the videos caused an uproar on social media platforms as netizens expressed disappointment in the crowds' failure to observe social distancing and wear face masks despite growing fears of a third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Some cried foul over selective application of the law as some members of the opposition have been arrested for defying Covid-19 regulations.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, however, said no complaint had been lodged against Passion Java over the incidents.

"Police have not received any report against Prophet Passion in connection with his journey to Kadoma and Gweru where a number of people jostled at his vehicle in a video circulating on social media.

"However, we are urging public figures like him to observe Covid-19 regulations that includes proper wearing of face masks, observing social distancing, hand sanitising and avoid gatherings.

"Covid-19 is real and continuing to take lives and government is still to lift national lockdown measures set to curb the continued spread of the pandemic," he said.