Zimbabwe: Police Downplays Ban On Company, School Owned Buses

4 May 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has downplayed remarks made by Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube last week that all private buses not contracted to the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) including staff and school buses, are barred from the carrying passengers.

Inspector Ncube made the remarks at a press conference at Ross Camp after scores of pupils were left stranded as police impounded vehicles that were pirating in defiance of COVID-19 regulations in the city.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said company and school owned buses with relevant documentation will be allowed passage at police manned roadblocks and checkpoints.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to set the record straight on the use of company and school-owned buses to carry staff and pupils throughout the country. This clarity will also assist to correct the statement being attributed to ZRP Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson which recently went viral on social media.

"In enforcing the Government's Covid-19 regulations on transporters, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that company and school owned buses which have the requisite documents, proof of ownership and all relevant registration processes are allowed passage at roadblocks and checkpoints.

"The police will only impound public service vehicles such as kombis or buses which are carrying passengers whilst they are not registered under the ZUPCO franchise. Police3 officers are fully aware of this position. Private taxis and mushikashika vehicles will be impounded by the police and there is no going back on this stance for public safety," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said companies and schools that intend to hire private kombis and buses should seek clearance from the relevant Ministry and ZUPCO.

"Companies and schools which intend to hire kombis or buses which are not under ZUPCO franchise to transport workers should first seek clearance from the relevant Ministry and ZUPCO. This will assist law enforcement officers in the maintenance of law and order on the roads." he said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.