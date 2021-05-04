South Africa: Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana Denies Knowledge of R80m Donation to ANC

3 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

However, the former chief executive of South Africa's rail agency said it was common for the ANC to ask the heads of state-owned entities for donations.

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chief executive Lucky Montana appeared before the State Capture Inquiry on Monday, 3 May, to provide insight into an R80-million donation to the ANC.

Montana insisted the Swifambo contract - to provide new locomotives for South Africa's ailing network - was "never a corrupt contract", despite Swifambo being found to be a front company which went through liquidation proceedings in 2019. In previous testimony, Prasa's legal team told the chairperson of the inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, they did not have access to contracts such as the Swifambo deal.

In July 2020, the former chairperson of the Prasa board, Popo Molefe, testified that Swifambo Rail Leasing director Auswell Mashaba told him that R80-million went to the "movement" - the ANC, of which Mashaba was a member. Mashaba refused to appear before the inquiry in February 2021 and Zondo confirmed a charge has since been laid with the police.

Evidence leader Vas Soni SC questioned Montana's knowledge of the donation. Montana first claimed this donation happened...

