South Africa: Prayers Held Where Abducted Lenasia Woman's Body Found in Shallow Grave

On Sunday 2 May, residents of Lenasia South and Phumlamqashi converged at the shallow grave where the body of Naadira Vanker, a young Lenasia South woman, was found six days after her disappearance. The communities held a multi-faith ceremony at the site.

The cries of a distraught mother pierced the air as prayers were said on Sunday over the shallow grave where the body of Naadira Vanker was discovered just over a week ago.

A teacher and mother of four, Vanker (30) was abducted during a robbery on 22 April. Her car was found abandoned in Ennerdale a few hours later. Members of the community searched for her and her mother, Naeema Vanker, offered a R50,000 reward for the return of her daughter.

The search ended when Vanker's body was found in a shallow grave in Phumlamqashi six days after her disappearance.

Lucky Mshubi (36), who was apparently known to the family, was arrested and appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates' Court on 30...