South Africa: Prayers Held Where Abducted Lenasia Woman's Body Found in Shallow Grave

3 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

On Sunday 2 May, residents of Lenasia South and Phumlamqashi converged at the shallow grave where the body of Naadira Vanker, a young Lenasia South woman, was found six days after her disappearance. The communities held a multi-faith ceremony at the site.

The cries of a distraught mother pierced the air as prayers were said on Sunday over the shallow grave where the body of Naadira Vanker was discovered just over a week ago.

A teacher and mother of four, Vanker (30) was abducted during a robbery on 22 April. Her car was found abandoned in Ennerdale a few hours later. Members of the community searched for her and her mother, Naeema Vanker, offered a R50,000 reward for the return of her daughter.

The search ended when Vanker's body was found in a shallow grave in Phumlamqashi six days after her disappearance.

Lucky Mshubi (36), who was apparently known to the family, was arrested and appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates' Court on 30...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.