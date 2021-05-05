Nigeria: #GreenfieldUniversity - Nigerians Condemn Govt 'Silence' On Threat to Kill 17 Students

Kidnappers have vowed to kill the 17 students on Tuesday unless they are ransomed earlier.

Nigerians have intensified their pleas to the federal and Kaduna State governments to secure the release of the 17 students, who their abductors have threatened to murder if they are not ransomed by Tuesday.

The students were kidnapped about a fortnight ago from Greenfield University in Kaduna.

The kidnappers have already killed five of the students, to demonstrate their lack of qualms at shedding innocent blood.

On Monday, the leader of the criminal group, Sani Jalingo, said in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA) that unless the government gives it a ransom of N100 million and 10 brand new Honda motorcycles, it should come with a truck to evacuate the bodies of the students on Tuesday.

Mr Jalingo asked Governor Nasir El-Rufai to take the warning seriously as his group was determined to carry out the threat.

During the audio interview, the kidnap kingpin said the families of the students had paid N55 million as ransom but his group had used the money to feed the students.

Apart from the kidnapped Greenfield students, 30 students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna are also being held by bandits.

Both the state's commissioner for internal security and police spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan and Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to calls and texts sent by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Protest

While the authorities have been silent on the threats, Nigerians offline and on social media have called on the government to spare no means to rescue the students.

Earlier on Tuesday, the parents of the abducted Kaduna students protested at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Human rights activists, including Sahara Reporters' publisher, Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju, also joined in the protest march from Unity Fountain to the National Assembly complex.

They all challenged the government to rescue the students.

Also, former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, said the government should not take the threats by the bandits lightly, demanding an urgent action.

"The Federal and Kaduna state Governments must not take lightly the threats by the bandits to callously harm these helpless students on the expiration of their dateline.

"If the Payment of Ransom is not the solution why have our security forces still unable to detect the whereabouts of the students and free them for this long? Doing nothing is dangerous," Mr Sani said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"We must not wait for Bandits to throw the corpses of our 17 children on our doorsteps. We cannot claim to be fasting in a Holy month and helplessly watch the slaughter of our Children.

"If the Government has a better solution to freeing the kidnapped students other than the one embarked upon by the parents of the students, let it be put to work immediately," the former lawmaker said.

The clamour for the release of the abducted students have also been heightened on social media with many trending the hashtag #Greenfielduniversity on Twitter.

Below are reactions from Twitter

@aproko_doctor: We created this monster currently, paying kidnappers and pampering repentant terrorists. Now some students of #Greenfielduniversity may pay for the government's inability to protect them with their lives.

This is no longer acceptable, it's becoming a norm and has to stop

@DrOlufunmilayo: There are reports that if the Govt doesn't meet the demands of the terrorists, more Greenfield University students will be slaughtered.

They have already killed 5 students.

Pls let's speak up for these helpless children. Lend your voice.

Pls pass this on #Greenfielduniversity

@Frankdonga: When I remember the students killed at #Greenfielduniversity and those still in danger, I can't help thinking that some people somewhere are collecting salaries and allowances for securing citizens and there's this much insecurity

@Jaynaijadotcom: If the children of our so called Governments are part of the kidnapped #Greenfielduniversity students, they would have been released by now, and if they kill any of them, that would have been the end of kidnapping in Nigeria.

But No, because they are nobody. Government is mute.

@ayemojubar: Bandits threatened to kill abducted #GreenfieldUniversity students today, yet not a word from your president while his VP also was busy chasing Microsoft.

@Nigeriangod: When you negotiate with terrorists in your country this is what you get, another round of kidnapping and if ransoms are not met they might be killed. Buhari is a colossal failure and northern governors are only after media control and cows right #Greenfielduniversity

@firstladyship: Reports the students cud be killed today, is terrifying. Each time you turn to news from Nigeria, it's always a sad one. Buhari's still in power but absent, & El-Rufai is the last person to depend on, for their rescue.

WHAT DO WE DO? Can Jack help with #GreenfieldUniversity ICON?

@TheRealJenslaw: One American National got kidnapped in Nigeria, America marine rescued him. Here in Nigeria dozens of #Greenfielduniversity students got adopted by bandits for weeks now DSS, Army, Navy, Police and the God forsaken tyrany FG with their NIN can't rescue them. #PantamiResignNow

@TosinOlugbenga: 17 kidnapped students of #Greenfielduniversity might face death TODAY.

Their lives, dreams cut short simply cos we've a govt that does a lot of talking without any action.

The Governor of that state was Tweeting motivations on Saturday.

Buhari is a failure!

@Apostlesuleman: When they started pampering "repentant bandits" I cried out.

Repentance is unto God not man.

Then they started paying bandits..

Now it has become a lucrative business for trigger happy fellows and enemies of our collective patrimony.

#Greenfielduniversity is priority..

@IconicRhaymond: I pray Almighty God protect all Greenfield students and bring them back home safely

It will be a very bad news if #Greenfielduniversity students did not come back home safe.

@UtaziJay: 17 kidnapped students of #Greenfielduniversity might face death TODAY. Their lives, dreams cut short simply cos we've a govt that does a lot of talking without any action.

I can't take my mind off what those students might be passing through right now

May God protect them all😩

@Gimbakakanda: It may seem wise that we don't want to negotiate with kidnappers holding citizens hostage, but the countries that adopt such measure have the means to pursue an alternative solution. You can only refuse such compromise when you have the monopoly on violence. #Greenfielduniversity

@EdetEdemAkpan: If top government official children were among the kidnapped #GreenFieldUniversity students would they still insist on no negotiation?

Please I need answers.

