Kenya: Ommy Dimpoz Dragged Into Ben Pol, Anerlisa Divorce Drama

Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz has responded to his counterpart Ben Pol's cryptic message in which he blasted Dimpoz for allegedly trying to mess up an unspecified relationship.

Most netizens, however, interpreted the post to be referring to his troubled and ending marriage with Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Mungai.

Ben Pol days ago announced that the marriage between him and Anerlisa was ending and that divorce proceedings were currently before a court in Dar es Salaam.

However, Pol and Anerlisa have remained tight-lipped what exactly led to their decision to annul their celebrity marriage barely a year after their lavish private wedding.

Bongo singer Lulu Diva recently came out to deny rumour flying around that she was having an affair with Pol and is the reason for their split.

Then attention shifted from Lulu to Ommy after Pol called him out in one of his Insta stories, just days after confirming that he was divorcing Anerlisa.

In the cryptic message, he viciously blasted the Baadae singer on social media making many in the music industry and his fans to speculate that he could be behind their breakup.

"Malengo yako ya mwaka ni kufanya collabo na Fally Ipupa na kumzalisha 'A'. Kizazi Unacho? Ben Pol captioned a photo of Dimpoz that he posted on his Insta Stories.

However, reacting to the post, Dimpos said he did not comprehend what was going on and that he would seek to find out.

"I saw the post and I will have to find time and ask my brother Ben Pol what's going on because I too didn't understand what he meant by his post just like everybody else who tagged me. I don't know what Dimpoz did, will have to find out," Ommy stated.

Pol announced their split weeks after Anerlisa deleted his photos from her Instagram timeline and removed his surname Mnyang'anga from her social media accounts.