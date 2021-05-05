Rwanda: Swimmers Agahozo, Umuhoza in South Africa for Tokyo 2020 Games Qualification

4 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda's female swimmers Alphonsine Agahozo and Lidwine Umuhoza Uwase, are in South Africa preparing for the CANA Olympic swimming competition as they seek qualification for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games scheduled in July.

The duo traveled to Cape Town on Saturday, May 1, for a weeklong training camp ahead of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Qualifying competition scheduled from May 7-8.

According to Pamela Girimbabazi, the President of Rwanda Swimming Federation, the duo are getting prepared with intensive training so they can improve their level of performance ahead of the competition.

"We have to prepare them well to make sure they are at their best before the Olympic Games kick-off," Girimbabazi told Times Sport.

After the competition, they will return to Rwanda on May 8, to continue their training camp at Golden Tulip where they will spend about 18 days preparing for Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, male swimmers Is'haq Irankunda and Eloi Maniraguha continue intensive training in at the FINA Development Centre in Kazan, Russia as they gear up for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

