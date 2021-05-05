Rwanda: Kagame Joins Global Leaders to Discuss Preparedness, Response to Pandemics

4 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday said he held 'fruitful' discussions at the virtual roundtable of the Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR), in which he said very good points to be acted on were made.

Kagame commended co-chairs of the meeting, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Helen Clark for organizing the meeting that was attended by various dignitaries.

Sirleaf is the former President of Liberia while Clark is a former Prime Minister of New Zealand and has also previously worked as administrator of United Nations Development Programme.

"Fruitful discussion today at the virtual roundtable," he said, "Very good points were made - to be acted upon. We look forward to supporting IPPPR's final report later this month."

Last year, the World Health Organisation established IPPPR to, among others, provide an evidence-based path for the future, grounded in lessons of the present and the past to ensure countries and global institutions, including WHO, effectively address health threats.

The body, members said, will provide a fresh assessment of the challenges ahead, based on insights and lessons learned from the health response to Covid-19 as coordinated by WHO as well as previous health emergencies.

According to WHO's statement, IPPPR is expected to present a report of the current pandemic status during the 74th World Health Assembly in this Month.

Among the global leaders at the summit include Sahle-work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa and Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand among others.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.