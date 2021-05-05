Rwanda: Munyaneza Bows Out of Tour Du Rwanda

Rwandan cyclist Didier Munyaneza, who rides for Ignite Benediction, has crashed out of Tour du Rwanda 2021 after suffering an accident in Nkoto, Kamonyi District, during Stage 3 on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old abandoned the race after covering 60km of the 171.6km distance from Nyanza to Gicumbi and will, according to the rules of the race, be ruled out of the entire competition.

Munyaneza becomes the second Rwandan to leave the race, after teammate Joseph Areruya who pulled out in Stage 2 on Monday, May 3, following his bike puncture in Muhanga.

With the Ignite Benediction duo's elimination, 73 riders remain in the race. The Nyanza-Gicumbi stage is the longest this year.