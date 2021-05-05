Rwanda: Suspected Kinigi Assailants Charged Before Court Martial

The trial of 37 suspects linked to terror attacks against citizens in Musanze district in 2019 started at the Military High Court in Nyarugunga on Tuesday, May 4.

The suspects belong to the RUD-Urunana and P5 militia groups that have bases in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They are responsible for attacks on unarmed civilians in villages of Kinigi and Musanze sectors in Musanze district, during the night of October 5, 2019, killing at least 15 people and injuring 14. They also looted property.

Some of the suspects were captured during the attack in Musanze, while others were apprehended by UN peacekeepers and Congolese military during operations against armed groups operating in the country.

Congolese authorities later sent them to Rwanda.

All the suspects were present in court, except one 'Sergeant' Emmanuel Ngirinshuti, who is still at large and will be tried in absentia, after failing to answer to court summons.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, the suspects heard from military prosecution the charges against them, ranging from joining an illegal armed group and forming a criminal group to committing acts of terror or participating in them.

Other charges include accessory to committing murder, partnering in armed robbery and looting, having relations with a foreign government with an intention to wage war against Rwanda, and conspiring against the current government or attempting to change it, by use of war.

Seven of the suspects belong to RUD-Urunana group, and were on ground during the attacks in Musanze, while the remaining 29 belonging to the P5 group were part of the planning of the attacks and kept in close contact with the assailants.

P5 is a coalition of armed elements led by Rwandan dissident Kayumba Nyamwasa, who lives in South Africa.

According to military prosecution, the attacks in Musanze were part of a wider plan by anti-Rwandan elements against the government which targeted carrying out incursions in various parts of the country to incite terror among the population.

Here, the prosecutor gave examples of more attacks that were conducted in parts of Rwanda, like those by MRCD/FLN in 2018 to 2019 in Nyungwe Forest.

Focusing on the Musanze attacks, the prosecutor said the assailants were ordered to "kill mercilessly whoever they find, and to loot everything they found."

"Fifteen innocent people were killed during the attacks, and 14 were injured. The intention was to kill citizens. Those that survived, it was only by God's mercy, but the plan was to have them all killed," he said.

He further asked court not to consider any of the defendants' arguments that they were taken into the militias by deception.

"All of them will try to deceive court that they were tricked into joining these militia groups, but this is not true," he said.

According to prosecution, citizens of Musanze that were affected by the attacks are preparing to file a case demanding compensation for the damages caused to them by the attackers.

The hearing is expected to continue on Wednesday, May 4.