Kenya: Relay Team Picks Key Lessons in Poland

The government has promised to continue supporting sportsmen and women who have been on the forefront to flying Kenya's flag high during this coronavirus pandemic.

The team that participated in the World Relays Championship n Silesia, Poland jetted back home Tuesday morning after bagging three medals, an improvement from the previous edition where only a bronze medal was secured.

The team was treated for breakfast at the Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi by Ministry of Sports officials. The focus now shits to the Africa Championships in Algiers, Algeria, Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan and the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

According to Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei, Kenya will be hosting another big event and preparations are almost complete. He also said that the World Athletics officials will be jetting into the country next month to assess the progress.

"The team in Poland did very well and we are now focusing on the World Under-20 Championships which we are hosting after the Olympics Games in August 17-22. The World Athletics top officials will be visiting the country next month to see how prepared we are and for sure they will be impressed because we are ready for the event," said Tuwei.

He urged athletes to instill more discipline saying that when they were sent into bubble training, it helped because none tested Covid-19 positive during their entire stay in Poland.

He added that they are in the process of mobilising countries to be able to participate assuring them of the safety of their athletes despite the pandemic.

"We saw other countries withdrawing from the World Relays and we don't want sucha situation in Kenya," he added.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Simon Kachapin, commended the team did for their exemplary performances in making sure Kenya remains on the global map.

"We want to congratulate the team that bagged three medals at the just concluded World Relays. This shows that Kenya is capable of doing better in the sprints events with good support," said Kachapin.

His counterpart at the Ministry, Zack Kinuthia asked the athletes to continue working hard and save on their income.

"We are proud of athletes who are doing well in various events but we also want you to invest when you get cash. Sports will not last and it's good to use your money wisely at this age," said Kinuthia.

The first silver medal came from the 2x400m mixed relays team of Ferguson Rotich and Naomi Korir, while the second silver was won by the 4x200m men's team of Mark Otieno, Elijah Onkware, Mike Mokamba and Hesbron Ochieng.

The shuttle hurdles mixed relays team consisting of Priscilla Tabunda, Michael Musyoka, Rukia Nusra and Wiseman Were won bronze.