Kenya: Obiri Set for Doha Diamond League Meet

Two-time World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri will be seeking her fourth victory in the 3,000m when the Doha 2021 Diamond League event goes down on May 28 at the United Arab Emirates' capital.

Obiri, who will be making her fifth appearance in Doha, won on her debut in 2014 in a National Record time of 8:20.68.

She returned to Doha in 2018 where she finished 14th over the same distance in 8:53.65, before winning back-to-back in 2019 and 2020 in 8:25.60 and 8:22.54 respectively.

Obiri is fresh from finishing third at the Istanbul Half Marathon on April 4, i 1:04:51, which made her the fastest ever debutant over the distance.

"It feels great to be heading back to Doha for the fifth time and at a place where I retained my world title in 2019... I hope to be successful once more as I prepare for Tokyo Olympic Games," said Obiri, who is planning to double up in 10,000m and 5,000m at the Tokyo Summer Games.

Obiri settled for silver in the 5,000m, losing the battle to compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Cheruiyot is in the marathon team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Obiri will renew her rivalry with 5,000m World record holder Letesenbet Gidey from Ethiopia in Doha.

Obiri has beaten Gidey in nine out of their 14 meetings. The only time she finished behind Obiri in Doha was in 2018.

Obiri also finished behind Gidey in 2019 World Championships in Doha in the 10,000m. Gidey got silver, while Obiri settled fifth.

Their last meeting was at last year's Monaco Diamond League where Obiri won in 14:22.12 with Gidey coming in second in 14:26.57.

"My plan after the Tokyo Olympics is to move into road racing and the Istanbul event provided a good experience as I look forward to the Olympics," said Obiri.

However, Doha will be the second event in the 2021 Diamond League. The league that has 14 events starts in Gateshead in Great Britain.