Kenya: Teachers Marking KCSE Exams on Go-Slow Over Allowances

Teachers marking Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams at two centres in Nairobi are on a go-slow as they demand an increase in allowances.

The examiners stationed at Moi Girls' Secondary School staged their protest on Monday evening while those at State House Girls' School downed their tools on Tuesday morning, a move that looks set to delay the release of the national exam's results. The examiners were scheduled to complete marking today (Tuesday).

The teachers are demanding an increase in allowances paid for each paper marked, as well as a risk allowance as they have been marking the exams under the cloud of Covid-19.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha last month promised that the results would be released by Monday next week. However, sources have told nation.africa that the release is set for Friday this week.

Before the marking started, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers Secretary-General, Akelo Misori, called for increased allowances for teachers marking Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Agriculture, Building and Construction, Music and Home Science saying that they were risking their lives during practicals.

"The marking rates per script should be raised by at least 50 per cent, given the inflation situation. A paper like Chemistry Paper 1 earns an examiner only Sh51, Maths Sh57 for both papers, and English Paper 1 Sh58," he said in a statement.

Mr Misori also called for a review upwards of the transport re-imbursement for supervisors and invigilators from ASAL areas since most of the areas are expansive, forcing some to travel up to 200 kilometres to reach their schools.

"The transport rated that should be reviewed is for teachers in counties such as Wajir and Tana River," he said.

Kuppet also called for the centre organisers' allowance, which is now Sh500, to be increased and that of their deputies as well.

The acting CEO of the Kenya National Examinations Council, Mercy Karogo, had not responded to our enquiries on the strike by press time.