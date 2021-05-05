Kenya: Woman Suspected of Killing Lover in Kiambu Surrenders to Police

A 23-year-old woman suspected to have killed her boyfriend in Gitaru, Kiambu County, has surrendered at the Central Police Station in Nakuru, a week after the murder.

Anne Wangare alias Dolly was handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after she turned herself in, in connection with the murder of Kelvin Kamami.

Nakuru County DCI boss Anthony Sunguti said the woman, who presented herself Tuesday morning, was at the Nakuru Central Police Station awaiting to be transferred to Kiambu.

Stabbed four times

The victim's relatives said that the man, who operated an electronics repair shop, was stabbed four times on Wednesday last week in a house that the two had been living in for almost a year.

"We really don't know what happened, but Kelvin was slit on the throat and he died," Mr Kamang'u Kimami, a relative, told Nation.Africa.

A neighbour who spoke to journalists in Gitaru said she had heard a commotion in the house where the two had been living in and when she went to check what was happening, she met with Anne leaving the house.

"She told me everything was okay and left. Later on, I came to learn that Kelvin had been killed, but Anne was already gone by then," said Peris Kimani, the neighbour.