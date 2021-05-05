Kenya: Police Pursue Kirinyaga Woman Who Battered, Injured Husband

Police in Kirinyaga are pursuing a woman who is accused of battering and seriously injuring her husband following a domestic dispute.

The victim, Evans Miano, 64, suffered nose and lip injuries when he was assaulted on Monday night at Muthigiini village of Gichugu Sub-County.

Witnesses said that the couple picked a quarrel over unknown reasons.

It was then that the woman confronted Mr Miano and repeatedly rained blows on him.

It took the intervention of the neighbours to rescue the victim from the wrath of the assailant.

"We had to rescue Mr Miano who was bleeding profusely from the nose and mouth and took him to Kianyaga Sub-County hospital where he was treated and discharged," one of the neighbours, Mr John Ngure, said.

The neighbours narrated how Mr Miano fled for his life with his wife in hot pursuit.

"We saw Mr Miano fleeing towards our homesteads screaming for help. We had to stop his wife from beating him," Mr Ngure explained.

The neighbours said the woman had been habitually beating up her husband over trivial issues.

Following the attack, Mr Miano is now being accommodated by one of the members of the local Nyumba Kumi Initiative.

Area head of police Anthony Wanjuu said the woman went underground immediately after she committed the crime.

"We are looking for the suspect who has gone into hiding. We shall not rest until she is apprehended and prosecuted," he warned.

The suspect will face an assault charge once arrested. "We have reliably learnt that the woman has been battering her husband in the past three months. The victim has been suffering in silence and his wife must face the law," he added.

Already, three people have recorded statements at Kianyaga police station and will serve as prosecution witnesses when the suspect appears in court.

"Three men, who rescued the victim, came to the station and reported the matter. They will give evidence during the trial of the suspect," Mr Wanjuu added.

Four cases

Mr Wanjuu lamented that cases of men being subjected to gender-based violence are on the rise in the sub-county.

Last Month, four cases were reported.

"In this area, men receive severe beatings from their wives. Some of the cases even go unreported," Mr Wanjuu remarked.

He explained how one of the men committed suicide after constant attacks by his wife.

"The victim became depressed after his wife kept on thrashing him and took away his life," said the police boss.

He asked men not to shy away from reporting to the police when they are mistreated by their spouses.

"Instead of suffering in silence or eliminating themselves, men who are victims of GBV should inform us and we shall arrest the women who are breaking the law," said Mr Wanjuu.