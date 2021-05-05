Kenya: Full in-Tray for Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu as She Arrives in Kenya

4 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu arrived in Kenya on Tuesday morning for a two-day state visit to Nairobi, her first since she took power following the death of John Pombe Magufuli in March.

Ms Suluhu, who arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 9.30am, was wearing a white face mask, keeping with tradition of donning one when on foreign trips. She chooses when to wear face masks in public, routinely abandoning it in Tanzania while wearing it abroad.

She was received by a delegation led by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, and immediately headed to State House for a bilateral meeting with her host, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is the first time a Tanzanian President is making a State visit to Kenya since October 2016.

Ms Suluhu visited Uganda last month when the two countries inked an oil pipeline deal worth $3.5 billion with oil giants Total and CNOOC.

Renew ties

At State House today, she received a 21-gun salute, a privilege and tradition given to visiting Heads of State.

Beyond the pleasantries, however, her trip comes at a time both countries are seeking to renew ties and resolve perennial tiffs touching on cross-border trade, including non-tariff barriers.

An immediate concern will be cooperation around Covid-19 management. Tanzania is yet to release fresh data on new infections since May last year, even though President Suluhu said she had formed a committee to look into the key issues around the pandemic.

As neither the identity nor terms of reference of the team was made public, it remains a matter of voluntary prevention measures in Tanzania.

Last month, the UK imposed travel restrictions on Kenya after London said that a significant number of travellers transiting through Nairobi from Tanzania had tested positive for Covid-19. Nairobi responded by issuing similar restrictions on the UK, but it is expected that the matter will come up in Nairobi as Mr Kenyatta and Ms Suluhu meet today.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.